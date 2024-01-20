Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma In Throwbacks From The Sets Of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Throwback photos from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.(courtesy: dharmamovies)

The official Instagram handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared picture-perfect throwback pictures from the sets of the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the first click, the film's director Karan Johar can be seen posing with the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor. The second click is a BTS shot of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. This was followed by a Channa Mereya BTS featuring Alizeh (the name of Anushka Sharma's character in the film). There is also a perfect snap of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor taking a selfie. Another throwback features an in-shoot picture of KJo and Ranbir. And the last photo in the slide happens to be from the Paris schedule of the film and features Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar.

The caption on Dharma Productions' post read, "Because today's Saturday... And it should not be 'mushkil' for you to fall in love with these pictures." The comments section was filled up with remarks like, "Really thankful to you guys for sharing these pictures it made our Saturday" and "Give us the solo Saba film." A second comment read, "These pairs on screen." "Uff can't get over these photos," read another one. "Karan, just work with Ranbir ya. We need a new collaboration sooooonnnnn," read another one.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the second installment of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan. Ranbir Kapoor starred in the smash hit Animal last year. Anushka Sharma featured in a special appearance in the film Qala. She will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress.