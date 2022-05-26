It Was An Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Reunion Of Sorts For Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor At Karan Johar's Party

Anushka and Ranbir with friends at the party. (courtesy ranbir_ir)

Guess who Anushka Sharma bumped into at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday? It was her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Also present at the bash was their co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan. Karan Johar had directed the 2016 film. On her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and a couple of other friends and she wrote: "Favs." Later the picture was shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actors on social media.

Her are some pictures of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor at the party:

Before stepping out for the party, Anushka Sharma shared a mandatory Instagram post. The post had stunning pictures of her OOTD. She picked a black outfit for the occasion. "Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine," she captioned the post.

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Karan Johar directed Ranbir in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor will also star in a project backed by Dharma Productions titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Ranbir will also co-star with wife Alia in Dharma Productions' Brahmastra

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 after dating for a dew years and they welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, a biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring wife Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and Shamshera, in which he will share screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.