Trending: Neetu Kapoor And Karan Johar Danced To Rishi Kapoor's Dafliwale At The Party

Neetu Kapoor and Kjo in a still from the video. (courtesy: neetu54)

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted one big Bollywood bash on his 50th birthday in Mumbai on Wednesday. The theme was bling and the party was full of it (both literally and figurately). Bollywood A-listers led the guestlist. This, however, is the story of the inside fun at the bash. Karan Johar, who loves to dance like nobody's watching, did just that on his special day and he was joined by Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Neetu Kapoor on the dance floor. Neetu Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram stories and she captioned it: "Dafliwale with my favourite Karan Johar." The song is extra special because it featured Neetu Kapoor's late husband Rishi Kapoor. Karan Johar directed Rishi Kapoor in the 2012 film Student Of The Year, where Rishi Kapoor recreated his iconic Dafliwale bit for the song Radha, also featuring Alia Bhatt.

Take a look at the video here, shared by multiple fan clubs:

Karan Johar gave Alia Bhatt her big Bollywood break with the 2012 film Student Of the Year and worked with her many projects backed by Dharma Productions, including 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania, among many others. Karan Johar has also worked with Ranbir Kapoor. He directed the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor will also star in a project backed by Dharma Productions titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Karan Johar is one of the most successful director-producers in the country with movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to his credit. In addition to this, he also appears as a judge on several reality shows. He was also seen as one of the judges on the TV show Hunarbaaz. He also hosted Bigg Boss OTT last year.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra and Yodha, among others.