Blood On Karan Johar's Party Dance Floor - Because Ranveer Singh And Kajol. Watch

Kajol and Karan Johar in a still from the video. (courtesy kajol___z)

Kajol and Karan Johar are true blue Disco Deewane (IYKYK). Oh, count Ranveer Singh in too. At Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, these actors danced their hearts out and the moments have been shared by fan clubs on social media. Kajol, who happens to be KJo's bestie and has worked with him in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and We Are A Family, grooved with her bestie and how. Don't miss the twirls on the dance floor. You are in for a treat. Ranveer Singh, as always, brought his Firecracker energy to the party. The world was his stage and that's all we can say. No words can suffice his energy in the video.

Here's a video of besties Kajol and Karan Johar dancing like nobody's watching:

Ranveer Singh joined Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar on the dance floor too. The trio danced to late actor Rishi Kapoor's Dafliwale.

Ranveer Singh was clearly the life of the party. This video right here is proof. Ananya Panday grooved a little as well. Karan Johar is directing Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

POV: Shah Rukh Khan was reliving his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days as Rahul when he danced to the track Koi Mil Gaya.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also produced Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also be back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee with Karan. This year, instead of television, the show will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra and Yodha, among others.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well.