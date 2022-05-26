Shah Rukh Khan Missed The Red Carpet At Karan Johar's Birthday Bash But Made Up On The Dance Floor

SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy srkvibe2.0)

Just when we thought Shah Rukh Khan skipped his bestfriend Karan Johar's grand 50th birthday bash, the Internet found a video and not just any video, a clipping of Shah Rukh Khan burning the dance floor on Karan Johar's 50th bash. In the video, which has been widely shared by fan clubs on social media, the superstar can be seen dancing to his iconic song Mujhko Kya Hua Hai ( Koi Mil Gaya), which happens to be from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, which was directed by Karan Johar (his debut film as a filmmaker). Well, we will just say that Rahul has still got the moves. Check it out for yourself.

A little background for those who require one. Shah Rukh Khan has been synonymous with Karan Johar films ever since he made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. KJo has directed Shah Rukh in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Karan Johar was Shah Rukh's co-star inDilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The dynamics of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's relationship changed after the filmmaker did not work with him in 2012. In his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, KJo revealed, "Yes, there was definitely a distance between us in recent year but that was because we were not working with each other. There's no other reason." He added, "He was hurt that I didn't work with him. I was hurt that with Student of the Year, there was no acknowledgement from him, there was no love or support given to me. Then it just grew. It was like he thought 'after everything I've done for Karan' and I thought 'after everything I've done for him'. We both felt like we had contributed to each other's lives so tremendously. It was just two people sulking."