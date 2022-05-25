On Karan Johar's 50th Birthday, A Throwback From DDLJ Days

Anaita shared this image. (courtesy: anaitashroffadajania)

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who played the role of Kajol's best friend Sheena in the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, shared a couple of pictures of herself with Karan Johar on his 50th birthday. KJo, who starred as Shah Rukh Khan's friend Rocky in the film, has been friends with Anaita for the longest time. Anita captioned the post: "My darling Karu. Marking this monumental date with LOVE. Boundless love for you, my ever so generous friend. Love for our crazy past - especially our Fashion shows and fashion choices that were not for the faint hearted. And today, a million selfies later (which we rarely like), I love you even more for the vivacious, inimitable and loving human you are! I wish you only happiness. #50isthenewfabulous #kisses."

See Anaita Shroff's post here:

Karan Johar, on his birthday, shared a long note, in which he wrote about his new projects, shared updates on the latest ones and his experience in the film industry. He wrote: "This is a note of reflection and one of immense excitement! I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life but I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'. I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth...."

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also produced Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also be back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee with Karan.. This year, instead of television, the show will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar.