Preity Zinta's Old Dance Video With Karan Johar Eclipsed By His LOL Comment: 'When I Dressed Appropriately'

A screenshot of the video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bollywood_fan_edits)

Preity Zinta and Karan Johar's friendship dates back to the 2000s, and it's as strong as ever. A throwback video of the duo has resurfaced on social media, showcasing their close bond. In the clip, Preity and Karan are seen dancing with sheer joy. Preity looks stunning in a black dress while Karan rocks a classic black tuxedo look. Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, KJo reminisced, "The days we danced at parties and didn't click selfies. And I dressed appropriately."

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and Karan Johar have worked on several projects including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Alag, Om Shanti Om, Kabhi Alvidaa Na Kehna, Welcome To The New York and others.

Last month, Preity Zinta attended the Cannes Film Festival to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan, with whom she worked in her debut film Dil Se.

On the work front, Preity Zinta has appeared in films like Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among others. While her last big-screen appearance was in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, she also made a memorable cameo in an episode of the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat.

Meanwhile, Karan's last directorial venture was the 2023 romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

He has earlier directed Ghost Stories, Lust Stories, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Student of the Year, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others.