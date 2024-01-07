Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya Cheer For Abhishek Bachchan's Kabaddi Team

Image was posted on X. (courtesy: StarSportsIndia)

The Bachchan family stepped out in support of Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Pro Kabaddi League team owned by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. Supporting Abhishek Bachchan and the team were wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and father, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. In a video shared by the official X [formerly Twitter] page of Star Sports, the family is seen cheering for the team, clapping and jumping in abandon as Jaipur Pink Panthers won the match. The tweet said, “ Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were all in attendance to watch the #JaipurPinkPanthers win their 1st game of the Mumbai leg!”

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Abhishek Bachchan made headlines for sharing some anecdotes about the rough patch that the Bachchan family went through decades ago. In a roundtable discussion with Galatta Plus, Abhishek said, “I left my college and came back. My father (Amitabh Bachchan) was going through a bit of a rough time financially. He had opened a company which had racked up a lot of losses. So I said, ‘I need to be around my father.'"

He also added that he worked as a production boy for Gautam Berry, performing a range of tasks including making tea on the set.

About the financial crisis, Abhishek Bachchan added, “Filmfare, 20 years ago, you planned like months in advance ki kya pehen ke jayenge [ That what you will wear]. Make sure you aren't shooting that day…Khareedna padta tha, un dino me koi deta nahi tha kapde [One had to purchase, and no one sent clothes those days.] It was a big thing. The entire industry showed up. Filmfare and screen were the only big awards then, before this plethora of awards. It was an occasion. It was a huge honour. I said, ‘What to wear?' I know it sounds weird. I didn't have that many clothes, and we couldn't afford to. We were going through a rough time, and trying to be as frugal as you could be…I didn't know what to wear. I didn't think it was prudent to show up in jeans and a T-shirt. So, the sherwani that was made for my sister's (Shweta Bachchan) wedding a couple of years earlier, I wore that and I went.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is also extremely close to her family. Last month, Aishwarya Rai shared throwback pictures of her parents, late Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Rai on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Krishnaraj Rai died in 2017. In the caption, Aishwarya said, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless.”

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married since 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.