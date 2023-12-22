Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Post On Her Parents' Wedding Anniversary: 'Love You Eternally'

Aishwarya shared this image. (courtesy: AishwaryaRaiBachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable post on her parents' wedding anniversary. Aishwarya shared throwback pictures of her parents. The post features a picture of Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Rai from their old days as well as young days. Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai died in 2017. Aishwarya wrote in the caption, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa. Much prayers and Love on your Anniversary God Bless." Take a look:

A few weeks back, she shared another post on her father's birth anniversary. Aishwarya shared a throwback picture in which her father can be seen posing with granddaughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya wrote in the caption, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous... no one like you... ever Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much." Take a look:

A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Aaradhya's annual function at school. She was seen capturing her daughter's performance on phone. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. Aaradhya also received a loud shout out from her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. An excerpt from his blog entry read, "I shall be with you shortly... Busy getting over the concert at Aaradhya's school and her performance...Such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us...A complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore." Take a look at the video here:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the second installment of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan, alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.