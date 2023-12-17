Viral: This Pic Of Aaradhya And AbRam Reminds The Internet Of Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Josh

Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam at the annual function. (courtesy: theaishverse)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam and Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachachan's daughter Aaradhya have been trending for all the right reasons. The star kids grabbed the limelight for their natural performance in a play at their school's annual day. A new picture from the event has surfaced online in which Aaradhya can be seen hugging AbRam. Interestingly, this picture remined the Internet of the film Josh in which Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachachan played siblings. An Instagram fan page, dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a collage featuring the scene from Josh and Aaradhya-AbRam's picture. In that film scene, Aishwarya can be seen hugging Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at the viral picture here:

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, mother-in-law Savita Chhibber formed AbRam's cheer squad at Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day. In the viral video, AbRam can be seen recreating his father Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose. "Give me a hug, I love hugs," little AbRam says during his performance. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen clapping and smiling after watching his son's performance on stage. Take a look:

After the performance, Shah Rukh Khan was pictured with wife Gauri and son AbRam.

Meanwhile, proud mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen capturing her daughter's performance on phone. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. Aaradhya also received a loud shout out from her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. An excerpt from his blog entry read, "I shall be with you shortly... Busy getting over the concert at Aaradhya's school and her performance...Such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us...A complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore." Take a look at the video here:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He delivered the two blockbusters of the year - Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will release in theatres on December 21.