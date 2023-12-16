Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Reaction To Daughter Aaradhya's Stage Performance

Aishwarya recorded Aaradhya's performance. (courtesy: theaishverse)

Aaradhya Bachchan performed at her school's annual day last night and videos from it are going crazy viral. Aaradhya performed a sketch at the event and in one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, proud mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen smiling as she records her daughter's performance on her phone. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan stated in his blog entry that Aaradhya is a "complete natural on stage." An excerpt from his blog entry read, "I shall be with you shortly... Busy getting over the concert at Aaradhya's school and her performance...Such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us...A complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore."

Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They co-starred in films like Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan and got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the second installment of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan, alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will next feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.