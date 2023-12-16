Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan-Agastya Nanda Form Aaradhya's Cheer Squad At Her Annual Day

Abhishek-Aishwarya with Vrindya Rai.

It was fam-jam time for the Bachchans as they attended Aaradhya's annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek were pictured together post the event along with daughter Aaradhya by their side. Abhishek and Aishwarya escorted the actress' mother Vrinda Rai to her car and greeted her with a bright smile. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was accompanied by grandson Agastya, who recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

See photos from last night's event here:

Aishwarya-Abhishek were all smiles.

Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya clicked at the event.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the second installment of Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan, alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will next feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.