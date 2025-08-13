Decoded: Mamata-Abhishek Banerjee's Joint Strategy For Bengal Polls 2026

The West Bengal Assembly election is expected around April-May next year, after Bihar votes for a new government at the end of this year. Ahead of the high-stakes election, an action plan has been readied by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, General Secretary of Trinamool Congress. The Banerjees have met several times recently and discussed these strategies.

Before diving into their action plan, it must be noted that Ms Banerjee and her nephew have a strong working relationship. The popular perception is that the two have some serious differences of opinion. But generational differences in approach are very common. Even then, there is no difference in their ideology. The emotional bond also remains very strong.

Their managers might also differ, but both are jointly strategising before the election.

Let's try to decipher the salient 10 points of this joint strategy.

Mamata Banerjee will be the face of the Trinamool campaign. Her face will appear on all banners, hoardings, and posters; about 90% of the shares will be of Ms Banerjee, and 10% will be of Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek supports this strategy, which was their first deliberate choice. This is because, although there are several BJP leaders in West Bengal, including party president Samik Bhattacharya, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, former party president Dilip Ghosh, and Union minister and former state chief Sukanta Majumder, Narendra Modi is still the face of Bengal. So why not have the same for the Trinamool? In India, Ms Banerjee is already a well-known figure. With no accusations of corruption or ED-CBI cases against her, she is the most popular figure in West Bengal. Not Abhishek, but Ms Banerjee's portrait was all over the banners and crowds at the recent protest on July 21. Abhishek Banerjee also believes that the leadership won't be diluted if his aunt's face is highlighted. According to some Trinamool sources, Abhishek Banerjee should remain in an unspent balance role for the future. Abhishek Banerjee was appointed by Ms Banerjee as the Trinamool's parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, while Kalyan Banerjee was relieved of his position. The Trinamool wants to neutralise the anti-West Bengal campaign, which is why they are giving parliament legislative party priority and putting Abhishek in office. Abhishek has a calm demeanour and gets along well with Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and many others. The Trinamool will have a national expansion if he assumes responsibility in Delhi and attends the INDIA alliance meetings, such as the recent dinner gathering at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's home, where he bonded with the leader. Given that the BJP and its IT cell are stepping up their nationwide campaign against the Trinamool, this is a very significant move on the part of the Trinamool. Ms Banerjee has decided to sharpen her political strategy throughout the next eight months to counter the campaign. Moreover, Abhishek would be quite active during the Winter Session. Abhishek would always remain important in Bengal, even when he is in Delhi. He will participate in West Bengal's pre-election initiatives. In West Bengal, media handling has already returned to Camac Street. Abhishek is setting up virtual meetings with all district leaders. In addition, he is also campaigning for the voter card issue - both inside and outside West Bengal. He may not reveal himself, but he is doing it all anonymously. Abhishek will handle the district-based MLA nominations - he will conduct meetings with the party's district presidents and the party evaluations. Following election strategist Prashant Kishor's departure, Partik Jain is now in charge of the organisation. He works in cooperation with Ms Banerjee and Abhishek. In addition to the I-PAC, Abhishek is conducting other surveys and maintaining a high standard of scientific approach. Even though Abhishek is handling things, Ms Banerjee's presence is maintaining a balance between the old and new guards in the organisation. For instance, Ms Banerjee sent party leader Anubrata Mondal a message in an inclusive manner and offered him a special acknowledgement during her visit to Birbhum. Simultaneously, maintaining an equilibrium, she also messaged Delhi Lok Sabha deputy leader Satabdi Roy. Together, Ms Banerjee and Abhishek are also trying to eliminate district-wise group politics before the election - using both new and traditional strategies. Ms Banerjee is in charge of all the programs and initiatives. Increases in funding for the Lakshmir Bhandar project are among the populist approaches in West Bengal. She is analysing every issue during meetings with the chief secretary and other authorities. The recent Paray Samadhan program demonstrates her involvement in governance and other organisational aspects. The media is being handled by MP Derek O'Brien in Delhi and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in West Bengal, who have a strategy of aggressively addressing every problem brought up by the BJP. This strategy also includes the use of new social media tools, such as reels, photos, and film. The coverage of Mamata Banerjee's speeches and district rallies will be the primary subject of her extremely selective personal interviews. Abhishek Banerjee will also go on district tours. Ms Banerjee may find it challenging to manage it all alone since several BJP leaders, including prominent campaigners, would also be present. Thus, the campaign will feature many speakers and cabinet ministers, including Bratya Basu, Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Jayprakash Majumder, and others. Mr Majumder has been assigned to oversee all matters at the party headquarters. Bengali identity politics serves as the foundation for the strategy, which has been the Trinamool's counter to the BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram' sloganeering. The BJP also claims to have used chants like "Jai Maa Kali" and "Jai Maa Durga" at PM Narendra Modi's most recent Durgapur rally. Samik Bhattacharya, who adheres to a liberal, secular worldview, is on one side of the BJP's double-pronged strategy, while Suvendu Adhikari is continuing electoral politics by demanding the cancellation of infiltrators' voter cards. Ms Banerjee and Abhishek's combined plan is to fight the voter list to combat this. The votes of Muslims and other minorities, particularly Bangladeshi refugees, will be aided by this. Bengali identity politics mustn't become an anti-Hindutva or anti-Hindi initiative. To ensure this, Kirti Azad and other non-Bengali members will participate in the campaign, with Ms Banerjee conveying the Trinamool's oneness and unity. This effort was started as a Bengali self-defence mechanism, particularly in the light of the discrimination and expulsion of migrant workers working outside West Bengal.

In addition to these strategies, Ms Banerjee and Abhishek are constantly tracking the BJP and its IT cells' operations and plans. They are continuously monitoring the BJP and are not undermining them in the least.