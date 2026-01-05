Deported To Dhaka While Pregnant, Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy In Bengal

Pregnant Bengali woman, Sunali Khatun, who returned to India in December last year -- six months after being deported to Bangladesh on suspicion of being a citizen of the neighbouring country -- on Monday gave birth to a boy.

Following the development, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulated Khatun and told that he would meet her at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

Taking to his official X account, Abhishek Banerjee said, "I am deeply moved and genuinely heartened to learn that Sunali Khatun has given birth to a healthy baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College in Birbhum. This moment of joy feels even more profound against the backdrop of the injustice she was subjected to. In a shocking abuse of power, she was FALSELY BRANDED as a Bangladeshi and FORCIBLY DEPORTED TO BANGLADESH by the Delhi Police and the Union government."

The Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP said that Khatun's ordeal last year was a violation of her dignity.

He wrote, "Her ordeal was a violation of dignity that no citizen, least of all a pregnant mother, should ever be forced to endure. Yet, through it all Sunali displayed extraordinary courage and resolve. This is a triumph of humanity. Tomorrow, during my visit to Birbhum, I will personally meet Sunali at the hospital to convey my best wishes to her and her newborn baby. My prayers remain with her family."

On December 6, 2025, Khatun returned to India six months after being deported to Bangladesh.

In June 2025, Khatun, who was pregnant at that time, was forcibly deported to Bangladesh on suspicion of being a resident of the neighbouring country.

Following a Supreme Court order, she was returned to the country along with her eight-year-old minor son.

After returning to the country, Khatun was admitted to the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital for a medical check up.

Although Khatun and her son returned home, four people are still stuck in Bangladesh.

Among them are Khatun's husband and the family of another person named Sweety Bibi.

In June, the police arrested six people, including Khatun, from Delhi on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Although they had all the valid documents of citizenship of this country, all six individuals were deported to Bangladesh.

They were then arrested by the Bangladesh Police. Since then, they have been imprisoned in that country's jail.

A case was filed in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court to bring them back.



