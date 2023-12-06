Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Teases Agastya Nanda At The Archies Screening: 'Agy, Get Used To It'

Abhishek, Aaradhya and Aishwarya with Agastya. (courtesy: in_aishwarya)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was such a mood at the screening of The Archies screening, which marks Agastya Nanda's Bollywood debut (Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda). The actress attended the screening along with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and the entire Bachchan and Nanda family. A video of the Aishwraya Rai Bachchan teasing Agastya at the screening is going viral. In the video, Aishwarya is seen playfully teasing him. As he poses solo, Aishwarya winks at the paparazzi stationed at the venue and she says, "Agy solo, solo... Agy, get used to it." The video is going viral on social media and it has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Aishwarya on social media.

Check out the viral video here:

At last night's screening, Amitabh Bachchan, along with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and grandkids Aaradhya, Navya, cheered for Agastya Nanda, who makes his Bollywood debut. Tina Ambani also accompanied the Bachchans at the event.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the second installment of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.