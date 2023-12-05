Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Daughter Aaradhya At The Archies Screening

Amitabh Bachchan with Son Abhishek and Aishwarya-Aaradhya attend The Archies screening

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family including wife Jaya Bachchan, children Abhishek, Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and grandkids Aaradhya, Navya attended the screening of Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies. At the event, Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan and his daughter Naina Bachchan were also spotted. Agastya Nanda's cheer squad was pictured twinning in black except his gandmom Jaya Bachchan, who wore a white and golden ensemble and his sister Navya Nanda, who looked lovely in red. For his big night, Agastya Nanda was spotted in a suit and he looked absolutely dapper in it. The Bachchans and the Nandas were also seen posing for pictures on the red carpet.

Much like the Bachchans, the Khans comprising of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and kids Aryan and AbRam also attended the screening to cheer for Team Archie. . For the event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a customised black t-shirt which had Archies written on it.

See how the Khans slayed on the red carpet:

The star-studded event was attended by some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry. From Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor with his mom Neetu Kapoor and Hrithik-Saba, it was a full-house at the screening of the much-awaited film of this year.

Others marking their presence at the red carpet included Khushi Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, actors Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar, Ibrahim Ali Khan among others.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

The Archies marks the debut film of Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcommers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.