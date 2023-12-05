Shah Rukh Khan With Wife Gauri, Kids Aryan And AbRam - Meet Suhana Khan's Cheer Squad At The Archies Screening

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, kids Aryan and AbRam attend The Archies screening

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, kids Aryan, AbRam and mom-in law Savita Chhibber attended the screening of Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies on Tuesday evening. The 58-year-old actor, who unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Dunki earlier in the day, took time off his busy schedule to come and cheer for his daughter on her big night. For the event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a customised black t-shirt which had Archies written on it. He completed his look with black pants and a matching blazer.

Twinning with his father was little AbRam, who looked cute in a black blazer while his sibling Aryan kept it casual in a jacket and jeans. Suhana Khan made heads turn in her red dress. Her mom Gauri Khan, who was dressed in a black dress was accompanied by her mother and Suhana's grandmom Savita Chhibber.

See the family pose adorably on the red carpet:

While we await the arrival of the other guests, here's a look at The Archies trailer unveiled last month:

Last week, the makers introduced us to the cast of The Archies extensively. "Calling this a 'meet-cute' because The Archies are the cutest and we can't wait to meet them. Meet The Archies on 7 December, only on Netflix," read the caption on the post.

The Archies marks the debut film of Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcommers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.