The Archies New Poster: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor's Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar

Suhana, Agastya and Khushi in The Archies. (courtesy: thearchiesonnetflix)

New day, new poster of Zoya Akhtar's rendition of The Archies. The poster features Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda) sharing a milkshake (a Pop Tate's staple) with Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan) and Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor). The caption accompanying the poster shared by Netflix India read, "Archie might not have do dil (two hearts), but Pop's has two straws to keep his loved ones close. Meet The Archies on 7 December, only on Netflix." Simply put, Pop Tate's is to Archie and gang what Central Perk was to a bunch of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in New York in the 90s (IYKYK). In another words - the usual hangout spot.

Check out the new poster of The Archies here:

On Tuesday, the makers introduced us to the cast of The Archies extensively. "Calling this a 'meet-cute' because The Archies are the cutest and we can't wait to meet them. Meet The Archies on 7 December, only on Netflix," read the caption on the post.

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture.

The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.