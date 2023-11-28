The Archies 'Meet-Cute': When Suhana Khan Revealed She Cannot 'Wink'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: thearchiesonnetflix )

Ahead of their big fat debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda and the rest of the gang revealed one unknown fact about themselves in a video posted by The Archies official page on Instagram. On being asked "Tell us one think we don't know about you," Suhana Khan paused for a moment before blurting out that she cannot wink. She said, "I can't wink, I look a little stupid when I wink." Khushi Kapoor on the other hand confessed to being "weirdly punctual." She added, "It physically hurts me to be late." Dot's answer was aww-dorable, she said, "I love crocheting," while Vedang Raina confesses to being a gaming addict. Mihir Ahuja and Agastya Nanda, who play bffs Archie Andrews and Jughead Jones in The Archies, revealed unknown facts about themselves by way of enacting it. "I can make F1 car sounds," said Mihir and was seen showing fans how he does it while Agastya was seen snapping his fingers while claiming that he can make a particular sound by snapping his fingers.

The video came with a caption that read, "Calling this a ‘meet-cute' because The Archies are the cutest and we can''t wait to meet them."

Suhana Khan is busy with the promotions of The Archies. On Tuesday, she was pictured with the whole gang ahead of an event. Suhana wore a pretty green dress, in keeping with the retro vibes of the film. She was pictured with Khushi Kapoor and Dot as well. Take a look at the pictures here:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.