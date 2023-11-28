The Archies: Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda's Recreated Version Of Dishoom Dishoom Is Too Adorable To Miss

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: suhanakhan2)

With only a few days left for the digital release of The Archies on Netflix, the film's cast including newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi, Kapoor, Dot, Agastya Nanda and others are making their presence felt and how. Two days after unveiling another track Dishoom Dishoom from their debut film The Archies, Suhana Khan, Khushi, Kapoor, Dot and Agastya Nanda recreated the song for their fans and in style. In a monochrome video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, we can see the three girls trying to teach a lesson to Agastya Nanda and mouthing the song while doing so. All four are dressed adorably. The video was shared by Suhana Khan, who plays Veronica Lodge in the film. She captioned the post as , "It's time for a #DhishoomDhishoom knock out."

Take a look at the video below:

Just five days after releasing In Raahon Mein, the makers of The Archies unveiled yet another peppy track from the project—Dishoom Dishoom. The song is a roller-skating extravaganza. After Sunoh, Va Va Voom and In Raahon Mein, Dishoom Dishoom is the fourth track to be released from the upcoming film. The Archies director Zoya Akhtar on Sunday dropped a collage video of Dishoom Dishoom on Instagram. Loaded with elegance and grace, Dishoom Dishoom is led by Suhana Khan, Dot and Khushi Kapoor. The song shows Suhana, Dot and Khushi warning the boys, albeit in a fun way, that they mean serious business. It concludes with them warning Archie Andrews [Agastya Nanda]: “He better watch his back alright”. Sharing the clip, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Get your red lips on. Dishoom Dishoom out now.”

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor also shared the collage video of Dishoom Dishoom on their Instagram timeline with the same text. Dishoom Dishoom has been composed by musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Norani and Loy Mendonsa. The lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar while the track has been sung by Dot and Kelly Dlima.

Check out the video of Dishoom Dishoom here:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the makers hosted a grand music launch event in Mumbai. During the launch, the cast of The Archies including Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor were seen putting on their dancing shoes and grooving in style to their film song Va Va Voom.

#SuhanaKhan and the cast of #TheArchies take the stage to promote the film, Suhana as her father @iamsrk steals the spotlight for her 🤭 so beautiful, so elegant, justing like a wow 😍 pic.twitter.com/2VxgLwTVHY — SRKajol🇧🇷 (@SRKajolBrasil) November 25, 2023

The Archies is a Hindi cinematic adaptation of The Archie comics. In addition to being helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan of Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The project will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.