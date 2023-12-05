Ahead Of Agastya Nanda's Big Day, An Adorable Throwback Shared By Mom Shweta. Sister Navya Features

Agastya Nanda in a throwback picture. (courtesy: ShwetaBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is about to make his on-screen debut in The Archies. The movie will stream on OTT giant Netflix from December 7. Ahead of the film's premiere, Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, shared a video on Instagram, highlighting a nostalgic moment from Agastya's younger days. The video features Agastya and his elder sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, seated in a car. While Navya is grooving to the song Good Life, little Agastya sits quietly in the front seat. As the camera approaches him, he attempts to shield himself with his hand. Captioning the video, Shweta uses lyrics from the song and writes, "Like the song says - it's gonna be a good life. Love you, son."

Soon after she posted the video, messages came from all quarters for Agastya. Actress Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey and ace designer Sandeep Khosla dropped red heart emojis. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Awwiieee,” with a red heart emoji. “Lots of love to the gorgeous boy,” added Farah Khan.

Marking the significance of The Archies premiere night, Navya Naveli Nanda also posted pictures from their childhood days. In one of the Instagram Stories, a young Agastya is seen planting a kiss on his sister's cheek. Captioning the picture, Navya wrote, "Archie's big day tomorrow," accompanied by red heart and clapper board emojis.

In the next image, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are captured in a warm embrace, sporting million-dollar smiles for the camera. The accompanying text reads, "1 day to premiere night. Let's do this junior," along with red heart, popcorn, clapperboard, and movie camera emojis.

In a show of support for her brother, Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a black-and-white picture in which a young Agastya Nanda is lying down in what appears to be a pram, and Navya is affectionately kissing her little brother. Navya wrote: "Tonight's your night little one. Shine bright," accompanied by glowing star and dizzy emojis.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.