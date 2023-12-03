The Archies Co-Stars Agastya Nanda And Suhana Khan's 'Milkshake Challenge' Is Too Good To Miss

Still from a video posted on Instagram. (courtesy: thearchiesonnetflix)

As we eagerly await the much-anticipated debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in The Archies, the film is set to hit Netflix screens on December 7. Just five days before its release, the official Instagram page of The Archies and SRK's sunshine, Suhana Khan, jointly treated fans to a playful video. The video showcases Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan engaging in a lighthearted game called the “milkshake challenge”. During the game, Agastya humorously dubbed Suhana as "a very big gossip queen" and "the least funny person." Playfully retaliating, Suhana cheekily labelled him as "moody."

Now, let us spill the beans on the game. Agastya and Suhana were challenged to whip up milkshakes for each other. But there was a twist. All the ingredients were put inside mysterious black containers, each labelled with quirky personality traits. There were labels like "sarcastic," "lazy," "always late," "moody," "foodie," "gossip queen," and other playful descriptions. So, how did they concoct these shakes, you ask? Well, it was all about picking ingredients based on each other's unique personalities, making a shake, and then serving it to the other person.

Agastya kicked off the milkshake banter by playfully reaching for the "gossip queen" box, saying, "I think Suhana is a very big gossip queen. You can't tell her any secret." On the flip side, Suhana started filling her jar with ingredients from the "witty" box. Agastya responded with a chuckle, saying, "I think you are the least funny person I've met." Suhana shot back, defending her wit, "Agastya! You always laugh at everything I say." After that, Suhana grabbed the "moody" box. As she poured from it, Agastya quipped, "Suhana, you can't put so much. I am not that moody."

The caption accompanying the video read, “Shaking things up before we skate to your screens. Catch the gang take the milkshake challenge only on Netflix. The Archies, premieres on 7 December, only on Netflix!”

A few days back, Netflix India treated us to a fresh poster of the film. This vibrant poster captured Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan joyfully sharing a milkshake.

In addition to Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, we will also see Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot in The Archies.