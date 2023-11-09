The Archies Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Watching Sister Khushi On Screen

Khushi Kapoor in The Archies trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Stop, wait and watch The Archies trailer. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, marks Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan's acting debut. Khushi Kapoor stars as Betty Cooper in the film. Janhvi Kapoor cheered for her little sister and shared the sweetest note for her on Instagram. "The world of Archies! It's like nothing we've ever seen before. It's sunshine, it's fun, and it's all heart. And it's my sisters big puppy dog eyes making me want to pin her to the ground and give her 1000 cuddles and 5000 kissies," Janhvi Kapoor wrote. In the comments section, celeb stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, "Ahahaa so cute! Baby girl Khushi Kapoor, shine on." Vedang Raina dropped smiling face with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor shared the film's trailer and she wrote, "Sirf tum, main aur The Archies, it's a date? (Just you, me and The Archies). The Archies premieres on 7 December, only on Netflix."

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.