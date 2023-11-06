Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And The Archies Gang Lit Up Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party Like This

Suhana, Agastya and The Archies gang at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and the entire gang of The Archies attended celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party held last night at his residence in Mumbai. The young actors, who are set to star in the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies, have been making their presence felt ever since they travelled to Brazil for Netflix's TUDUM event in June of this year. Last night, the newcomers, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda did nothing different. Dressed in their traditional best, the actors were seen posing for the paparazzi. While the girls, Suhana, Khushi and Dot opted for red and golden lehengas, the men complemented them in designer sherwanis.

A look at some pictures of the star cast from last night's party:

Suhana Khan's mother Gauri Khan, Khushi Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda's sibling Navya Naveli Nanda were also present at the party last night. Here is how they turned up:

The first song Sunoh from Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film The Archies was unveiled last month. To mark the occasion, the cast of The Archies attended a press conference in Mumbai. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina were present at the conference. Director Zoya Akhtar and her active collaborator Reema Kagti were also seen at the press conference.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The Archies is a Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. The Netflix film marks debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan have co-produced The Archies. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7.