The Archies Trailer: Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Gang Are Rebels With A Cause

A still from the trailer of The Archies. (courtesy: YouTube)

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series and now the trailer of Zoya Akhtar's adaptation is out. The trailer takes us to the town Riverdale, where Archie Andrews and gang are just a bunch of regular teens living their best lives (until they are not). Agastya Nanda as the titular Archie loves to make music and hopes to make it big in the circuit. Suhana Khan's Veronica is back to Riverdale and as Betty (Khushi Kapoor ) tells her she is in not in London anymore, a sassy Veronica replies, "Even Riverdale shouldn't forget, Veronica is back." The trailer also showcases how the three primary characters and their friends (starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda) navigate through love, friendship and life.

All is going well in their lives until Veronica's dad plans to convert Riverdale's Green Park into a grand hotel. Affecting his daughter's equation with her friends. Archies, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, Betty and even Veronica will do anything to save their city and the iconic spot. These teens mean business because you are never too young to change the world. Let the games begin. The trailer is an amalgamation of some fun, some serious and some Va Va Voom moments.

Check out the trailer of The Archies here:

The film's director Zoya Akhtar shared the film's trailer on social media and she wrote, "28 days to Rock n' Roll with The Archies. The Archies premieres on 7 December only on Netflix.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.