Dimple Kapadia's Granddaughter Naomika Saran Makes A Rare Appearance At A Party

Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika Saran made a stunning appearance at a party hosted by producer Dinesh Vijan to celebrate Maddock Films' 20-year anniversary and its box-office success in Mumbai. Naomika Saran, daughter of Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran, accompanied her grandmother at the party.

Naomika looked gorgeous in a mini black dress. She kept her tresses loose and amped up her glamour quotient with golden jewellery.

Dimple Kapadia looked stunning as always - in a white ensemble teamed up with a maroon top and a shawl. On the red carpet, Dimple Kapadia let her granddaughter grab the limelight. She even asked her to step forward, so that the lensmen could click her solo pictures.

Take a look at the pictures from the night:

The star-studded party was attended by many A-listers from the industries. Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur put their fashion foot forward for the night.

Agastya Nanda posed with Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia on the red carpet. Later, Agastya Nanda, Naomika Saran and Suhana Khan were spotted leaving a Mumbai eatery in the night.

Take a look:

Naomika is, reportedly, set to make her acting debut this year, in a film alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.