This Pic Of Abhishek Bachchan With Nephew Agastya Nanda Gets Dad Amitabh Bachchan's Approval

Abhishek Bachchan posed with nephew Agastya Nanda at Sam Bahadur screening

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is a happy man. After all, his grandson Agastya Nanda is following in his footsteps and making his acting debut with The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The young actor was recently spotted at the screening of Sam Bahadur, alongside his uncle and Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan. Sharing images from the premiere, Amitabh Bachchan blessed the two with a special message on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote [originally in Hindi], “Rakht behta hai, dono mei Bachchan hai. Aashirwad sada unka tum donon pe [Blood flows, both of them have Bachchan, his blessings are always with the both of you.]” It appears that Big B is referring to his father, prolific writer and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the photos, Abhishek Bachchan looks dapper in a beige suit while Agastya is dressed in a pair of jeans, a T-shirt and a jacket. Abhishek Bachchan replied to the post with a hug emoji.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya's sister, replied with a heart emoji. For the unversed, Navya and Agastya are the children of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

Resharing the trailer of the film that was released earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a congratulatory note for Agastya. The doting grandfather wrote: “Agastya my love blessings and more... you carry the torch ably ahead.”

Similarly, Abhishek Bachchan too shared the trailer and wrote, “This is just so cool! Can't wait to see it. Agastya, I'm so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one... the journey has just begun. Play hard.”

Tagging Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek added, “Zo, you've knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies!”

Take a look at the post here:

On his birthday too, Agastya Nanda got a special message from Abhishek Bachchan with a The Archies-inspired twist. Sharing a throwback image of young Agastya wearing sunglasses, he wrote, “Happy birthday, Archie Andrews! Stay cool."

The Archies also stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.