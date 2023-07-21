Navya Naveli Nanda On Not Joining Acting: 'I Was Very Clear About It'

Image Instagrammed by Navya. (Courtesy:Navya Naveli Nanda)

Coming from a film family, Navya Naveli Nanda is expected to join the profession of acting, especially, when her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor have embraced the family profession. Moreover, Navya Naveli's brother Agastya Nanda is soon to make his debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. Asked whether she has ever given a thought about acting, Navya Naveli Nanda clearly answered that she made up her mind long back. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter said, "Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don't want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do."

Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli which is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in India. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company.

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, also said in the interview that she has imbibed the concepts of gender equality from her own family. She said to Hindustan Times, "I have fortunately grown up in a family where everyone has always been very equal to both genders. No one has ever really implied any gender role on one specific person." She added, "That definitely gave me a lot of clarity on what things should be like. I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn't enforce any gender roles onto me."

Navya Naveli Nanda is on a tour across India as a part of a campaign to empower the youth and girls, in particular. A few days back, Navya Naveli Nanda has shared an image of herself sampling some dosa at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. She also added a video of them relishing the dosa in the carousel. Sharing the images, she said, "We had to..." and added a heart emoji. In response, Shweta Bachchan had the most mom reaction. She said, "Navya!"

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's post here:

While in Bengaluru, she also recreated the iconic 3 Idiots pose at IIM Bangalore on a quirky chair. She captioned the photo, "Jahanpanah! Tussi fantastic ho... Take a look at Navya Nanda's post here:

Speaking about her brother Agastya Nanda, who is soon to make his Bollywood debut, Navya Naveli Nanda earlier said, "I can handle household finances, but if guests are coming over, he can make tea for them."