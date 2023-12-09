Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Agastya Nanda's Debut Film The Archies: 'Wonderful'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from the video. (courtesy: netflix_in)

After the release of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Netflix India's official Instagram handle shared a fun video of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities sharing their thoughts on the film. The caption on the video read, "Sunoh, first reactions are in. Our favorite stars being starry-eyed after the The Archies premiere last night." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, said this congratulating The Archies team, "Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team." Abhishek Bachchan said this about nephew Agastya's debut film, "It took us back in time. You know we all grew up reading Archies. We were transported back to our youth."

Hrithik Roshan said this about the film, "So good yaar. Such sweetness, the vulnerability and the honesty, the music, the dance, I was dancing. I loved it." Katrina Kaif added, "I think we are all the biggest Zoya Akhtar fans. She is such a versatile director. Everything she touches is gold."

Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to her sister Khushi's film: "It teaches us so many lessons about life about, its so nostalgic and amazing and I can't wait for the world to see it." Bhumi Pednekar added, "Vava voom, it was such fun, such a beautiful world. Only Zoya could do it." Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday also shared their thoughts about the film.

Check out the video here:

The Archies features Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It released on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Not for a moment do the three leads seem to be raw as actors. They deliver the goods with remarkable elan. No less impressive are the actors who complete the young cast."