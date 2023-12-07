Juhi Chawla's Message For 'Dear, Dear Suhana Khan' On The Archies Debut: 'You Are Lovely'

Juhi Chawla shared this image. (courtesy: JuhiChawla)

The much-awaited film of the year The Archies released on Netflix today. On the release day, Juhi Chawla shared a special note for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who made her big debut in the film along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Juhi shared a collage featuring Suhana and Juhi from the screening night. The collage also features two throwback pictures. In one, child Suhana can be spotted with her brother Aryan. In another, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi and kid Suhana can be spotted. Juhi wrote endearing words for Suhana in the caption. She wrote, "Dear dear Suhana khan ...On this momentous day , as you make your debut in the film world , wish you great great success my dear. Archies is an absolute delight and you are lovely in it ...!!! God Bless you ..." Take a look:

Ahead of the release of the film, the makers hosted a grand screening, in which, the big names of Bollywood marked their presence. Juhi Chawla attended the screening with husband Jay Mehta by her side. Juhi shared a few images from the screening on her Instagram. In one picture, she can be seen posing with Suhana Khan, who plays Veronica in the film. In another, the Darr actor is pictured with Khushi Kapoor, who plays Betty in the film. Juhi also shared an image with directors Zoya Akhtar and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Zoya Akhtar has directed The Archies and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari has directed films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, to name a few. Juhi was dressed in a blue ensemble for the screening. Juhi wrote in the caption, "Evening with The Archies." Take a look at the post here:

Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan acted in some of the all-time classics. They are Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr, Duplicate, Yes Boss, to name a few. Juhi Chawla is also the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Mehta.

The Archies screening was a starry affair where the Bachchans and the Khans showed up in full strength to support Suhana and Agastya, who made their debuts with the film. Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many more celebrities attended the screening in style. Take a look at some of the pictures from the night:

The Archies opened to stellar reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The freshness of the brew that The Archies rustles up rests primarily on the flamboyant and fastidious visual design and the flourish that the principal actors impart to the film, which addresses the pangs of growing up and standing up for a cause while it tackles the larger themes of corporate greed, media freedom and the scourge of unsustainable development."

The Archies marks the debuts of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda.