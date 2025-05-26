Juhi Chawla Recalls Her Fallout With Shah Rukh Khan: "At That Time, My Work Changed..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan maintain a strong friendship. Both are co-owners of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR finished their 2025 season without qualifying for the playoffs.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan share a long-standing camaraderie. In addition to working together in several films, the duo are also co-owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR, who won its third title under Shreyas Iyer last season, has failed to qualify for the playoffs this time. On Sunday (May 25), the Kolkata-based side lost their last league fixture to SRH by 110 runs, wrapping up their 2025 campaign on a disappointing note.

KKR has, however, won three IPL trophies since the tournament's inception in 2007.

Now, an old video of Juhi Chawla speaking about KKR's rough start in the initial years of the tournament has surfaced on the internet. The actress had revealed that her kids, Arjun and Jhanvi Mehta, would often get emotional when KKR frequently finished at the bottom of the table.

Juhi Chawla, in a past interaction with Rajeev Masand, said, “Those were trying times when during the first initial years, KKR would come at the bottom of the list and my kids would cry saying, ‘What is this team you have?' And they would go to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and it was not easy for them.”

While speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla recalled a time when the two were not on talking terms. She revealed that the fallout occurred following the closure of their joint production venture, Dreamz Unlimited.

In 1999, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-founded the production company Dreamz Unlimited, along with director Aziz Mirza. The banner produced three films — Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Asoka and Chalte Chalte — before eventually winding up operations.

Juhi Chawla said, “At that time, my work changed and my family was growing, I was moving in another direction. Earlier, we were on set together and then you work behind-the-scene but later you are further away from each other. Also, my nature of work changed, I suddenly started doing films like 3 Deewarein, My Brother…Nikhil, Jhankaar Beats and others.”

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in movies like Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Bhootnath.