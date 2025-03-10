Aamir Khan Rejected Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Darr</i>: "<i>Main Karta Toh...</i>"

Are you even a Shah Rukh Khan fan if you don't know his iconic dialogue, “K..K…Kiran” from Darr? While SRK's portrayal of Rahul Mehra left a lasting impact on fans, did you know he was not the first choice for the role? Surprisingly, it was Aamir Khan. The actor himself recently confirmed it.

To celebrate Aamir Khan's contribution to Indian cinema, a special film festival will be held from March 14 to March 27 across PVR INOX theatres nationwide. At an event announcing the festival, Aamir shared how he had initially collaborated with director Yash Chopra for Darr but had to part ways before the film took off.

After Aamir Khan stepped away from the project, the role was offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Reflecting on SRK's performance, Aamir shared that everything worked out for the best. He praised Shah Rukh Khan for capturing the emotions and the exact portrayal that Yash Chopra envisioned for the film.

“I think Shah Rukh was suiting that sur slightly better. Toh in retrospect mujhey laga vo main karta toh kuch aur he ho jata. (I think Shah Rukh suited the rhythm slightly better. Hence, in retrospect, I believe that if I had played that character, it would have come across as something else.),” Aamir Khan added.

Released in 1993, Darr featured Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher and Dalip Tahil were also a part of the project.

Written by Honey Irani and Javed Siddiqui and backed by Yash Raj Films, Darr followed the story of Kiran Awasthi (Juhi Chawla), who is stalked by her obsessive lover Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh Khan). When Kiran gets engaged to navy officer Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol), Rahul's obsession spirals out of control.

Coming back to Aamir Khan, the actor was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. He will next appear in Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.