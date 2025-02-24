Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan And Other Celebs Celebrate India's Big Win Against Pakistan: "A Sweet Victory"

The Indian cricket team made the nation proud by crushing Pakistan on Sunday in the Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Stadium. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India dominated the game and secured a six-wicket victory. From Shubman Gill to Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue brought their A-game to the field. But the star of the show was undoubtedly Virat Kohli.

Not only did Virat smash his 51st ODI century, but he also became the fastest batter in ODI history to score 14,000 runs. He reached the milestone in just 287 innings. The previous record was held by Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 350 innings.

Just like the rest of us, Bollywood celebrities could not hold back their excitement and flooded social media with love for Team India. Let us take a look at their reactions:

1. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shared a picture of the player of the match, Virat Kohli, on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In his caption, the proud Indian wrote, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

2. Sunny Deol

After Team India's big win, Sunny Deol shared a collage of pictures featuring Indian players on his Instagram Stories. His side note read, "I was rooting for my team India; I knew they would win and they WON!!! Congratulations to everyone for this victory and Virat phatte Chak ditte."

3. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan posted a video of the winning moment where Virat Kohli smashed the final four. “What a sweet victory this one is,” she wrote – and we totally agree.

4. Vivek Oberoi

To witness the India vs Pakistan showdown, Vivek Oberoi was at the Dubai International Stadium. The actor was accompanied by his son, Vivaan. In the picture shared by Vivek, the father-son duo can be seen proudly holding the tricolour and soaking in the electrifying atmosphere.

The caption read, “Vivaan called it! Virat's brilliance and the team's relentless spirit delivered a victory that resonated far beyond the scoreboard. Hearts across the globe are swelling with pride. What a win! A truly unforgettable moment for Indian cricket.”

5. Angad Bedi

In his Instagram Stories, Angad Bedi gave a shoutout to Virat Kohli for his brilliant performance and congratulated Team India on their win. Tagging Virat, the actor wrote, “Well done, King!!!!! Well done, Team India.”

In addition to these stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and others shared special congratulatory messages for Virat Kohli to celebrate his stellar performance in the match. Click here to check out their posts.