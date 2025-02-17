Maha Kumbh 2025: Vijay Deverakonda Takes A Holy Dip: "Saying Prayers With Mummy Dearest"

Vijay Deverakonda is the latest one to join the bandwagon of celebrities who have visited the Maha Kumbh this year. The Arjun Reddy actor shared a picture in which he can be seen taking a holy dip. In another click, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen chanting prayers with his mom. He was also joined by friends and other family members.

Sharing the pictures, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots. Making memories With my Indian boys. Saying Prayers with mummy dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang." Take a look:

The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom, which was earlier titled VD 12, released recently. Ahead of the teaser release, Vijay thanked Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR and Suriya for lending their voices in the teaser.

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a picture of himself with Jr NTR on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same...Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you, Jr NTR anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world."

— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 11, 2025

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

Hema Malini, Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Vivek Oberoi also participated in the rituals this year.