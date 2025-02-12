<i>VD12</i> Update: Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Jr NTR, Ranbir Kapoor And Suriya For Lending Voice To The Teaser

Advertisement

VD12 Update: Vijay Deverakonda Thanks Jr NTR, Ranbir Kapoor And Suriya For Lending Voice To The Teaser

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 will release the official title and teaser at 4:06 pm today

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image

Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 is making all the right noises. The actor has collaborated with filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri for the action-entertainer. Now, Vijay Deverakonda has expressed his gratitude to Jr NTR, Ranbir Kapoor and Suriya for lending their voices to Telugu, Hindi and Tamil teasers. Excited, already? Well, you are not alone. 

Vijay Deverakonda has shared a picture of himself with Jr NTR on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Spent most of yesterday with him.  Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same…Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you, Jr NTR anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world.” 

Vijay Deverakonda has also written a thank you note to Ranbir Kapoor for coming on board. The actor declared that Ranbir is his “favourite.” You are not alone, Vijay Deverakonda. 

For the special announcement, Vijay Deverakonda picked a picture of Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal and said, “Ranbirr. One of my favourite actors since I have had favourites - he said Of course ‘I am doing your teaser' even before I completed my sentence asking him to do it. I am so excited to see the Hindi version of my favourite VO :) thank you, RK - biggest hugs and love.”

For Suriya, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Everybody knows my fondness for anna, I have admired him for many many years now, the little I know him, I see the powerhouse of an actor he is, the softest sweetest wise man he is. I knew he wouldn't say no to me, so before I asked him for his voice, I requested him to please say no to whatever I asked - yet he did not. Love you.”

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 will release the official title and teaser at 4:06 pm today. 

