Jr NTR Is Over The Moon As Ed Sheeran Sings <i>Chuttamalle</i> With Shilpa Rao At Bengaluru Concert

When Ed Sheeran performed the hit Telugu song Chuttamalle at his Bengaluru concert on Sunday, no one was prepared for it. The sweet surprise even caught the attention of Jr NTR. FYI: The Chuttamalle track from the film Devara: Part 1, originally featured Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Jr NTR re-shared a clip from Ed Sheeran's concert on Instagram Stories today (February 10). The video was originally posted by the British musician. Here, Ed is sharing the stage with Shilpa Rao. Together, they sing the Chuttamalle track sending the crowd into euphoria.

PS: Shilpa Rao sang both the Telugu and Hindi versions of Chuttamalle for Devara: Part 1.

Jr NTR's touching side note read, “Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed. Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special.”

Janhvi Kapoor was equally excited to witness the Ed Sheeran-Shilpa Rao crossover. She posted similar visuals from the gala night on Instagram Stories. Her sweet note said, “What a crossover to wake up to (red heart emoji).”

In the initial post, Ed Sheeran gave a shoutout to Shilpa Rao. His caption said, “Obsessed with Shilpa Rao's voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!”

Prior to the concert, Ed Sheeran rehearsed the song. A BTS video from the practice session was dropped by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter). Major highlight: Shilpa Rao guiding Ed on how to perfect his Telugu dialect. Take a look:

Speaking of Devara: Part 1, the action thriller directed by Koratala Siva premiered last year. Besides the lead pair of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also featured Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is currently on his - = / x India tour. After two consecutive shows in Bengaluru on February 8 and 9, he will be making a pitstop at JN Stadium in Shillong on February 12. Ed's last performance in India will be at Leisure Valley Ground in New Delhi on February 15.