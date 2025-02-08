The Internet Reacts To Ed Sheeran's First Attempt At Playing Sitar: "Ed Sitar-an, You Are A Natural"

Ed Sheeran's visit to India isn't just about sold-out concerts and electric performances. He's also learning about the country's rich musical tradition. The British singer, currently on his Mathematics tour, has shared a special video on Instagram.

Here, Ed Sheeran is trying his hands at sitar under the guidance of acclaimed Megha Rawoot. And, we can say that Ed Sheeran is a quick learner.

Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran said, "Played Sitar today for the first time, had a great teacher Megha Rawoot." Replying to the post, Harshdeep Kaur said, “Wow!! Music blurring borders.”

Megha Rawoot has also opened up about her experience of teaching Ed Sheeran. Sharing the same video on Instagram, she said, “Phewwww…It was a fun day and a fun Jam!! Thanks Ed Sheeran for bringing me onboard! You are a natural…Thank you Abhishek for making this happen.”

Ed Sheeran's India tour has been nothing short of spectacular. On Wednesday, he set the stage on fire in Chennai, performing alongside Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

The duo treated the audience to an unforgettable fusion of Shape of You and AR Rahman's classic Urvasi, making it a night to remember.

Alongwith the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, “What an honor.”

Ed Sheeran kicked off his India tour in Pune on January 30. He delivered a mesmerising performance that left fans in awe. The night also saw singer-actor Dot, known for her role in The Archies, opening the show. Ed's final stop will be Delhi-NCR on February 15, where he'll wrap up his India leg before continuing his tour.

One thing's for sure - whether he's strumming his guitar or plucking the sitar, Ed Sheeran knows how to strike the right chord with fans everywhere.