Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pictures With Daughter Sitara From Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad Concert

Actress Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures from Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad concert recently.

In the pictures, Namrata Shirodkar is seen with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and her friends posing with Ed Sheeran. They were carrying a handmade chart with the text “We love you Ed!", written on it.

Ed Sheeran was seen giving an autograph on the chart.

Sharing the album, Namrata Shirodkar said, “Happy Hours with Ed Sheeran.”

Namrata's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has also shared pictures from Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad concert on Instagram. She captioned the Instagram carousel, “Galway girls! + Ed Sheeran.”

Ed Sheeran performed at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on February 2, 2025. It was opened by Armaan Malik. Ed Sheeran kickstarted the - = / x India tour with an electrifying show in Pune, on January 30, 2025.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. After Chennai, Ed Sheeran's next stops are Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.

Ahead of his first concert in India, Ed Sheeran announced his arrival with a blockbuster video message.

Ed Sheeran declared that India is one of his favourite places on Earth.

The note attached to the clip, read, “India! Coming back for my biggest tour ever there next week. Will be popping up all over the country, lemme know some recommendations in the comments on food/restaurants to try in the cities I'm going to, and musicians I should check out. Oh and sports games I should go to. Can't wait to be back in one of my favourite places on Earth.”

Before India, Ed Sheeran performed in Bhutan. He also became the first-ever international artist to play in Bhutan.

Sharing a mesmerising video on Instagram, Ed Sheeran said, “Had the honour to be the first-ever international artist to play in Bhutan last night. What a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people. Lemme know if I can move there, please, and thank you. And also thank you so much for welcoming me and my touring crew, and for every volunteer who helped put on such a historic show. Hopefully, see you again soon.”

His video caught the attention of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai.