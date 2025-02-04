On 25 Years Of <i>Pukar</i>, Madhuri Dixit Calls <i>Que Sera Sera</i> "A Favourite Even Today"

On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit's film Pukar completed 25 years. On this occasion, she put up a post on Instagram filled with nostalgia and gratitude. She thanked the audience for keeping the film "timeless." She also mentioned the song Que Sera Sera in her post.

Sharing her stills from the film, the actress attached a long note along with it.

"It feels incredible to celebrate 25 years of Pukar! This film holds a special place in my heart--not only because of its powerful story and the unforgettable experience of working with Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Santoshi, and the entire team, but also because of the love it continues to receive from all of you. Que Sera Sera remains a favorite even today! Thank you for keeping the magic alive. Here's to timeless cinema," the note read.

Pukar also starred Anil Kapoor and Namrata Shirodkar, among others. Playing a negative role, Madhuri delivered a performance to remember. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline, chartbuster songs, and a stellar cast.

On the current work front, Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also featured Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav.

