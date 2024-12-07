Namrata Shirodkar And Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Had This Much Fun In Dubai

Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni never fail to set mother-daughter goals. The duo recently jetted off to Dubai for a small getaway. Need proof? Head straight to Namrata's Instagram handle. On Friday, the actress posted a series of snaps from their travel diaries. The first frame features Namrata and Sitara standing in the streets of the picturesque location. Next, we see them both posing with their girl gang and enjoying a meal. In the caption, Namrata thanked her friends, Qaiser and Zainab, who hosted them during their trip. The actress' side note read, “Two unforgettable days in Dubai! Thank you for being the most amazing hosts Zaynab and Qaiser everything was absolutely perfect. Let's make more of these dreamy girly getaways happen soon!”

A few days ago, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Ghattamaneni attended Dua Lipa's concert in Mumbai, and it turned into a memorable moment for Sitara. She shared a post on Instagram showcasing a series of snaps with the global music icon. In the pictures, Sitara and her friends are seen posing with the Grammy-winning singer, who looked thrilled to pose with them. Sitara tagged Dua Lipa in her caption. Check out her post below:

In July, Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrated her 12th birthday. To mark the special day, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar posted special notes for their daughter on Instagram. The doting father wrote, “Happy 12 my little one, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are. Love you, more and more. Happy birthday, sunshine.”

In her birthday wish for Sitara, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion. With different countries and countless memories, you've always been my little guide making every journey special. Celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into. I Love you my sweetheart always and forever. Happy 12 my little one.” Click here to read in detail.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in February 2005. The couple welcomed Sitara in 2012. The two also share a son, Gautham Ghattamaneni, who was born in 2006.