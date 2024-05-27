Inside Pics From Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Son Gautam's Graduation Ceremony

Image shared by Namrata Shirodkar. (courtesy: NamrataShirodkar)

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam completed his graduation from a university in New York. Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were present at the convocation ceremony of him and shared inside pictures from the event. They wrote special notes for Gautam to celebrate his academic feat. Mahesh Babu shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. Gautam can be seen wearing convocation robe and sash. Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you're always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni." Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar shared some famjam pictures featuring herself, Mahesh Babu, Gautam and Sitara. Namrata can be seen dressed in a white ensemble while Sitara wears a pretty red frock. Namrata's message to her son was, "My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much." Take a look:

Sitara shared some fun-filled pictures in which Gautam and others can be seen gorging on a feast. Cheering for her brother, Sitara wrote, "Mewing boss graduated." Take a look:

Last year, before Gautam headed to New York, Namrata shared a post for him which read, "NYU bound!! Gautham Ghattamaneni embarks on a new chapter. So proud of your hard work, passion, and determination that brought you to this moment my little big boy. The Big Apple just gained a bright new star! Love love and more love to you my son [heart emojis]." Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautham Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.