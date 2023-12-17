Namrata Shirodkar Shares Special Note For Son Gautham Heading To New York For Higher Studies

Namrata shared this image. (courtesy: NamrataShirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar is a proud mother. The former actress, who is married to superstar Mahesh Babu, has shared an update about the couple's son, Gautham Ghattamaneni. The 17-year-old is heading to New York for higher studies, Namrata Shirodkar shared in an Instagram post. Sharing a selfie with Gautam who has enrolled at the prestigious New York University, Namrata wrote: “ NYU bound!! Gautham Ghattamaneni embarks on a new chapter. So proud of your hard work, passion, and determination that brought you to this moment my little big boy. The Big Apple just gained a bright new star! Love love and more love to you my son [heart emojis].”

In response, Shilpa Shirodkar – Namrata's sister – wrote: “Love you, my baby. So so so proud of you.” Chunky Panday said, “Wow congratulations.”

Check out the image here:

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of Diwali, Namrata Shirodkar shared an image of her son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Dressed in their festive best, the siblings are all smiles for the camera. In the caption, Namrata wrote: “Smiles happiness and love mixed with a family Diwali.”

On the occasion of Gautham Ghattamaneni's birthday, Namrata shared a loving note for her son and wrote: “Happy happy birthday GG. You make me so proud each passing year. Can't wait to see you soar high up… And achieve all that you've ever dreamed of... This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so I'm going to make the most of it with my little big man.”

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They welcomed their son Gautham Ghattamaneni in 2006 and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.