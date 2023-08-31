To Gautham, Birthday Wishes From Dad Mahesh Babu And Mom Namrata Shirodkar

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautham Ghattamaneni is no less popular than his father on social media. Mahesh Babu wished his son, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, with an adorable post. Mahesh Babu shared a recent picture of Gautham from their holiday diaries. He wrote in the caption, "Happy 17, my champ!! May each step forward lead you to your goal! Keep reaching for the stars. Love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni." Gautham's aunt Shilpa Shirodkar commented on Mahesh Babu's post and wrote "Happy happy birthday Gautam."

Gautham's mother Namrata Shirodkar also shared a birthday wish for her son. Namrata shared a picture of Gautham taken inside a flight. In the picture, Gautham can be seen looking outside. "Happy happy birthday GG You make me so proud each passing year. Can't wait to see you soar high up... And achieve all that you've ever dreamed of... This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so I'm going to make the most of it with my little big man," wrote Namrata in the caption.

A few days back, Namrata shared a bunch of pictures of Gautham where he is seen spending quality time with children suffering from terminal diseases at a hospital as a member of a charitable organisation. Complimenting her son for his efforts, Namrata wrote an elaborate post. Namrata wrote, "One of @gautamghattamaneni's many visits to @rainbowchildrenshospitals. MB Foundation has been working collaboratively with Rainbow Hospitals to give these little children a second chance at life. Gautam, an integral part of our foundation, often spends quality time post school with children in the oncology and cardio wards, making them feel happy in more ways than one while they heal. We thank you, GG, for bringing smiles to the faces of these kids and pushing them towards a faster road to recovery."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. They welcomed Gautham, one year later. They are parents to daughter Sitara who turned 11 this year.