Mahesh Babu's New Ab-Tastic Pic Leaves Namrata Shirodkar 'Speechless'

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (Courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu just dropped a new picture of him working out and his wife Namrata Shirodkar cannot seem to stop gushing over it. Actor Mahesh Babu, a prominent name in regional cinema, treated his fans on Thursday with a brand new pic of himself from inside a gym. Sharing the post work-out image, Mahesh Babu wrote in the caption, "Nothing is ever black & white when it comes to hard work... shaping it up!" The picture garnered praise from his friends and fan but what caught our attention was the adorable comment that his wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar left in the comment section. It read, "speechless."

A few days back, the South superstar shared a picture of himself from his gym session. In the pic, the actor, dressed in black shorts and a tee, can be seen performing “the super stretch”. Mahesh Babu also listed its benefits in the caption. He said, “The super stretch opens the hips, spinal column and shoulders at the same time. [Raising hands emoji] Movement is medicine.” Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho spoke on everyone's behalf when he wrote, “Killing it.”

Before this, Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself with fitness advisor Simon Waterson on Instagram. In the background, we can see a whiteboard with the exercise routine written on it. As per the actor, it's called the “beast recipe.”

On arm days, Mahesh Babu's fitness mantra is – “embracing the burn, feeling the gain.” In the picture, he is sitting on a preacher curl machine. Replying to the post, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped fire emojis under the post.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial will be released in January 2024.