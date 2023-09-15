10/10 If You Can Guess The Superstar Doing This 'Super Stretch'

Mahesh Babu shared this image. (Courtesy: MaheshBabu)

Is there anything Mahesh Babu can't do? We think not. From keeping us glued to the screens to giving us major fitness goals, the actor does it all like a total pro. Don't believe us? Quickly check his latest post on Instagram. The South superstar has shared a picture of himself from his gym session. In the pic, the actor, dressed in black shorts and a tee, is performing “the super stretch”. Mahesh Babu has also listed its benefits in the caption. He said, “The super stretch opens the hips, spinal column and shoulders at the same time. [Raising hands emoji] Movement is medicine.” Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho spoke on everyone's behalf when he wrote, “Killing it.”

Before this, Mahesh Babu shared a picture of himself with fitness advisor Simon Waterson on Instagram. In the background, we can see a whiteboard with the exercise routine written on it. As per the actor, it's called the “beast recipe.”

On arm days, Mahesh Babu's fitness mantra is – “embracing the burn, feeling the gain.” In the picture, he is sitting on a preacher curl machine. Replying to the post, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped fire emojis under the post.

Now, look at Mahesh Babu's “Saturday Sizzle Set.” From landmine press to kettlebell swings, the actor does it all without breaking a sweat. Don't miss his deadly “skillmill run” towards the end. How old is he again? Just 48.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, “My Saturday Sizzle Set!! With my favourite skillmill finisher... 1 minute landmine press…1 minute kettlebell swings…1 minute skillmill run!! How many sets can you do???” Namrata Shirodkar was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She shared a set of fire emojis.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial will be released in January 2024.