Sitara Ghattamaneni Makes Debut With Father Mahesh Babu's Film Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Are you all set to watch Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on the silver screens? If yes, then your wishes have come true! Sitara Ghattamaneni is all set to make her silver screen debut with father Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny. Sharing a glimpse of the song, Sitara wrote, "Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud!" Mother Namrata Shirodkar commented, "My little one .. my Little Rock star." Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Omg my baby.. many many congratulations and may I just say you are absolutely amazing sending you loads of love and blessings forever."

"For the first time ever FT. Princess Sitara Ghattamaneni in a music video" reads text on the video. The music for the song has been composed by Thaman SS. Nakash Aziz sings the song and the lyrics are from Anantha Sriram.

Check out the video here:

Mahesh Babu also shared glimpses of the song and praised his daughter. He tweeted, "She's stealing the show... once again!! #Penny out tomorrow!" Check out the tweet here:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action-comedy film which is written and directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. The film will release on May 12 and stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. This is the first time that Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are working together.

On the work front, after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Major.