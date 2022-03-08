Women's Day 2022: 'To Grit And Grace' - Mahesh Babu's Post Features Wife Namrata And Daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu's mother, wife, and daughter (Courtesy: urstrulymahesh)

On Women's Day, Mahesh Babu wishes not just women in his life but also all the women "inspiring change". Mahesh Babu shared a photo of his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara and also a solo picture of his mother. He captioned the photos as "To grit and grace. To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here's to mine & all the women inspiring change!! #HappyWomensDay." After dating each other, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married on February 10, 2005, and in 2012, they welcomed their daughter and named her Sitara Ghattamaneni. They also have a son Gautam, who was born in August 2006.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara also wished all the women on Women's Day and wrote, "Where there is a woman, there is magic! To my superwoman and all the women out there paving the way for a new generation, Happy Women's Day! #InternationalWomensDay." Along with the wish, Sitara shared a sweet photo with her mother and Namrata Shirodkar commented, "Happy happy my little one."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film will release on April 1, 2022, and has been directed by Parasuram Petla. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play key parts in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is being produced by Mythri Movies Makers.

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu also has Major and a film with Pooja Hegde.