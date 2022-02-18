Throwback: Mahesh Babu In Namrata Shirodkar's 'Eternal Favourite' Film

Mahesh Babu in a still from the film. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Murari, one of the most popular films in superstar Mahesh Babu's body of work, celebrates 21 years since its release today. The film, released in 2001, is an important milestone in the actor's career and marked Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre's debut in the Telugu industry. The songs and scenes continue to be fan favourites. And, among the movie's several admirers is Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar. To mark the special day and celebrate her “eternal favourite”, she has shared a throwback video of one of the songs from the film. In the caption, she wrote, “21 years of Murari. A classic of all time...my eternal favourite.”

The clip that Namrata Shirodkar chose for the post is from the song Dum Dum. Interestingly, the track features glimpses from the 1974 film Alluri Seetarama Raju in which Mahesh Babu's father played the titular role of the revolutionary. Namrata Shirodkar also tagged Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre in the post.

Namrata Shirodkar often shares special throwback posts along with pictures and videos of her life and work. A few weeks ago, the former Miss India shared a vintage picture from her modelling days. Dressed in bridal wear, Namrata looks stunning. In her candid caption, she wrote, “Straight out of the archives.” Tagging designer Sangeeta Raghavan, she added, “Your priceless clothes were the only time I felt glamourous and dressed up. Love the pic… Babies were we then. Think I am one of those lucky few to always be dressed by you.”

Before that Namrata Shirodkar also shared a video looking back at her journey so far. The clip is a collection of important milestones in her life, both professionally and personally. Sharing the video, Namrata Shirodkar said, “A look back at my journey so far. Incredibly happy, blessed and proud of how it all turned out. Still in the process of growing and excited to see what the future holds.” The video begins with Namrata Shirodkar as a toddler and traces her journey as a model, pageant winner, actress, wife, mother, film producer and philanthropist.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been married since 2005. They had worked together in the 2000 film Vamsi. The couple has two children.