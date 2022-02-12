Pics Of Mahesh Babu Surrounded By 'All His Babies', Thanks To Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar posted this. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata Shirodkar shared a set of pictures on Instagram

"Surrounded by all his babies!," wrote Namrata

The picture features Mahesh Babu along with his children

Is there anything that Namrata Shirodkar loves more than her family? Of course not. For the former actress and Miss India winner, her family means the world to her. Married to Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata is a mother to two kids. And, several of her social media posts feature this trio. Giving us yet another glimpse of the family, Namrata posted a photo of Mahesh Babu and their children. But wait, there's another member of the family who has entered the frame. It's their pet pooch. As the actor and the kids play with the pet, Namrata captures the moments on camera. Namrata's caption read, "Surrounded by all his babies." She also added, "Can't get enough."



Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu recently completed 17 years of marriage. Namrata didn't pass the day without giving a shoutout to their years of togetherness. She compiled several throwback photos of the two and posted them as a heartwarming video on Instagram. In fact, she also wrote about a "marriage recipe." Here's how it goes, "My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime... Tastes better each time." She added a special note for Mahesh Babu, "Happy 17, MB. Love you with all my being."

Here's another candid photo of Mahesh Babu with their daughter and pet pooch. Namrata Shirodkar caught them off-guard as the father-daughter duo was spending some quality time. "Sometimes these little beings just fill your heart without trying," wrote Namrata. She added the hashtags "caught off-guard" and "pure love".

Namrata Shirodkar celebrated her 50th birthday along with her kids this year. Mahesh Babu couldn't attend the party as he was down with Covid-19. Nevertheless, the birthday celebrations gave Namrata an opportunity to hang out with her kids.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005.