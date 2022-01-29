Namrata Shirodkar 'Caught Off-Guard' By Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara

Namrata shared this photo on Instagram (Courtesy: namratashirodkar)

There is never a dull moment when Namrata Shirodkar shares a social media post. Earlier today, she shared an adorable photo of Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara playing with their pet dog. In the photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen caressing the pet as Sitara adorably looks at them. Both are sitting on the sofa and their pet dog in Mahesh Babu's lap. Sharing the photo, Namrata Shirodkar expressed, "Sometimes these little beings just fill your heart without trying #caughtoffguard #purelove" followed by an array of red heart emojis. She has also tagged Mahesh Babu, Sitara, and son Gautham's social media handles in the photo.

On January 22, Namrata Shirodkar celebrated her birthday. While Mahesh Babu was COVID-19 positive at that time, she celebrated her special day with her kids. Sharing a blurry photo from the birthday celebration, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Anyday .... Hangout with kids ... always the best option #blessed #grateful #love."

Mahesh Babu had tested COVID-19 positive earlier this month. He had shared the news by writing, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow Covid norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back."

Several celebrities including Jr. NTR had wished him a speedy recovery.